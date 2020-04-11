Dr. Brian Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Miller, DO
Dr. Brian Miller, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins University School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Miller works at
Apex Neurosurgery2925 Debarr Rd Ste D210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 649-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is one of the best doctors I have ever met. Both him and his staff are friendly and put me and my wife at ease right away. He explained the surgery for my back in detail and gave me options other than surgery (Which was refreshing after I went to OPA and they acted like salesmen). Now 6 months after surgery I'm doing great and back at work just like he said I'd be. Thanks Doc!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1336319243
- John Hopkins University School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- Western University Of Health Services
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center|Western University Of Health Services
- Neurosurgery
