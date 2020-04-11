See All Neurosurgeons in Anchorage, AK
Neurosurgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Miller, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins University School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Miller works at Apex Neurosurgery in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Apex Neurosurgery
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste D210, Anchorage, AK 99508 (888) 649-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 11, 2020
    Dr. Miller is one of the best doctors I have ever met. Both him and his staff are friendly and put me and my wife at ease right away. He explained the surgery for my back in detail and gave me options other than surgery (Which was refreshing after I went to OPA and they acted like salesmen). Now 6 months after surgery I'm doing great and back at work just like he said I'd be. Thanks Doc!
    Randy K. — Apr 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Miller, DO
    About Dr. Brian Miller, DO

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1336319243
    Education & Certifications

    John Hopkins University School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
    Western University Of Health Sciences
    Arrowhead Regional Medical Center|Western University Of Health Services
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Apex Neurosurgery in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

