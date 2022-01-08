Dr. Brian Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Miles, MD
Dr. Brian Miles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We went to Dr. Miles for a second opinion and decided he was the person we wanted to treat my father. I would like to start out by mentioning that from the moment I met him I knew I wanted him to treat my dad's cancer. He showed genuine compassion and was very thorough with everything that he went over. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Miles, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1780774752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
