Dr. Brian Mihok, DO
Dr. Brian Mihok, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Brian J Mihok, DO - Washington Township1989 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-0454
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After being seen by two other ophthalmologists whose opinion was "wait and see". I went to see Dr Mihok. He sent me to see a retinol specialist. Dr Mihok saved my eye sight.
About Dr. Brian Mihok, DO
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Westminster College
Dr. Mihok has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
