Overview

Dr. Brian Mihok, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Mihok works at Brian J Mihok DO Inc in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.