Overview

Dr. Brian Mieczkowski, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Mieczkowski works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Belton in Belton, MO with other offices in Harrisonville, MO, Kansas City, MO, Lees Summit, MO, Clinton, MO and Lexington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.