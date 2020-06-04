Dr. Brian Mieczkowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mieczkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mieczkowski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Mieczkowski, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Mieczkowski works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5306TuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 2002800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 378-5329
-
3
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Kansas City Pulmonology600 NW Murray Rd Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 280-8156Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health-Golden Valley1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (660) 250-2079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
-
6
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 250-2078Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mieczkowski?
Was very impressed with the knowledge Dr. Mieczkowski displayed during our visit. He was very receptive and quick to answer any question that I had.
About Dr. Brian Mieczkowski, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1114126943
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mieczkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mieczkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mieczkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mieczkowski works at
Dr. Mieczkowski has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mieczkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mieczkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mieczkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mieczkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mieczkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.