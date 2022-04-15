Dr. Brian Middlebrook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middlebrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Middlebrook, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Middlebrook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Midland, TX.
Locations
Midland Dermatology1300 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 682-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Middlebrook and his staff have a true passion for their work! They go above and beyond! I highly recommend Dr Middlebrook!
About Dr. Brian Middlebrook, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1932106598
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middlebrook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middlebrook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middlebrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlebrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlebrook.
