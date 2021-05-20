Dr. Brian Michalsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Michalsen, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Michalsen, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Michalsen works at
Locations
Rockford Health Medical Lab-cherry Valley6998 Redansa Dr, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 971-3110
Rtc Dba Churchview Dialysis Center5970 Churchview Dr, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 971-8998
Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michalsen has a great bedside manner and listens intently, never giving the impression that he has other more important things to do. He is a very good physician.
About Dr. Brian Michalsen, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1548426158
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michalsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalsen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.