Dr. Brian Melley, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Melley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine (Now Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine) and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.
Locations
Website- www.DothanFootDoctor.com1550 E MAIN ST, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 671-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Several visits show he and his staff are caring, polite and respectful of your needs.
About Dr. Brian Melley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750449526
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Pennsylvania College Of Podiatric Medicine (Now Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine)
- Albright College
