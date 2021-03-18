Overview

Dr. Brian Meek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Meek works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.