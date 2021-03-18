Dr. Meek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Meek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Meek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Meek works at
Locations
Advanced Bone & Joint112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-3444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Bone & Joint4651 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 229-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best pain management MD around. I have been in pain for about 25 years but not after seeing him.
About Dr. Brian Meek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University of St. Louis
- Barnes-Jewish
- Mercy Hospital St Louis|St John's Mercy Mc|St Johns Mercy
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
