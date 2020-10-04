Dr. Brian McWhorter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McWhorter, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301A, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 477-5284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
On September 16, 2020, Dr. McWhorter repaired my right knee. He had to correct numerous errors committed by my previous surgeon who replaced the knee in 2013. This was not a simple surgery. Dr. McWhorter had to remove the previous prosthetic knee, which had been installed at incorrect rotation to both my femur and tibia bones, install a new prosthesis in the correct position, recover, reshape and re-position my patella, remove and replace the patella's support, and many more corrections. I was under anesthesia for 3.5 hours. I am delighted by the results, the surgery was a complete success. I would recommend Dr. McWhorter without hesitation.
About Dr. Brian McWhorter, DO
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. McWhorter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McWhorter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McWhorter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McWhorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McWhorter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McWhorter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhorter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhorter.
