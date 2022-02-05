Overview

Dr. Brian McNelis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. McNelis works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.