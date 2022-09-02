Dr. Brian McLeod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McLeod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian McLeod, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. McLeod works at
Locations
Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute At Plainfield584 Norwich Rd, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 564-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian McLeod, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1447255963
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Med Sch
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLeod speaks Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
