Dr. Brian McKinley, MD

Surgical Oncology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Geisinger Medical Center

Dr. McKinley works at Breast Health Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Breast Health Center
    200 Patewood Dr Ste A14, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-2224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr McKinley since I had a core needle biopsy come back with an high risk lesion. He performed an excisional biopsy and a subsequent re-excision upon malignancy. I am an engineer and have a very detailed personality. He was able to answer all of my questions and concerns. I even went as far as to bring technical papers to my treatment planning sessions and he was happy to discuss. He also made sure to explain the recommendations and the process in great detail so I felt at ease and confident in the decision making process. He would be a great option for anyone who is very nervous about the diagnosis.
    — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Brian McKinley, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1790731636
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Medical Center
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinley works at Breast Health Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. McKinley’s profile.

    Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

