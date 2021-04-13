Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McKinley, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian McKinley, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Geisinger Medical Center
Locations
Breast Health Center200 Patewood Dr Ste A14, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2224
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr McKinley since I had a core needle biopsy come back with an high risk lesion. He performed an excisional biopsy and a subsequent re-excision upon malignancy. I am an engineer and have a very detailed personality. He was able to answer all of my questions and concerns. I even went as far as to bring technical papers to my treatment planning sessions and he was happy to discuss. He also made sure to explain the recommendations and the process in great detail so I felt at ease and confident in the decision making process. He would be a great option for anyone who is very nervous about the diagnosis.
About Dr. Brian McKinley, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinley accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
