Overview

Dr. Brian McKee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McKee works at James River Eye Physicians in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.