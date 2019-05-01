See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brian McGraw, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian McGraw, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. McGraw works at Alliance Pain Physicians Tampa, FL branch office of Riverside Pain Physicians in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Pain Physicians Tampa, FL branch office of Riverside Pain Physicians
    3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 350, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 739-7499
  2. 2
    Physician Partners of America Florida Medical Holdings LLC
    4730 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 739-7499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Arthroscopy
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 01, 2019
    I really liked Dr. Mcgraw. He was nice, complete, and explained what I did not understand. I am looking for him, because he is no longer at the office where I had seen him.
    — May 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian McGraw, DO
    About Dr. Brian McGraw, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992884142
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

