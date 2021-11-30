Dr. Brian McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McGrath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian McGrath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. McGrath works at
Locations
-
1
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
-
2
UBMD Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine5959 Big Tree Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 648-1128
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrath?
Dr. McGrath performed an Anterior Hip Replacement on me several months ago. The decision to replace the hip was done quickly and decisively based on my x-rays and symptoms. The preparation for surgery, surgery day, and recovery details were thorough and implemented perfectly. This included the appropriate post surgical medications, several at home nursing and physical therapy visits, and follow up by his office. After surgery I used a walker for the 1st five days, then a cane for 10 more days. Within a few weeks I was walking around the neighborhood. Dr. McGrath's assistants and staff were knowledgeable and professional. I could not be happier with the outcome as my quality of life has been restored. Thank You Dr. McGrath
About Dr. Brian McGrath, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801862776
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Orthopaedic Oncology
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo - General Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath works at
Dr. McGrath has seen patients for Hip Replacement, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.