Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1244)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McGettigan works at Jefferson Community Physicians in Meadowbrook, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Community Physicians
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 255, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Closed Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 1244 ratings
Patient Ratings (1244)
5 Star
(1106)
4 Star
(92)
3 Star
(21)
2 Star
(13)
1 Star
(12)
Dec 21, 2022
Attentive, quick and simple process
L. M. — Dec 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD
About Dr. Brian McGettigan, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1932305075
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
