Dr. Brian McGeeney, MD

Neurology
3 (26)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian McGeeney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. McGeeney works at John R. Graham Headache Center At Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Westwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John R. Graham Headache Center At Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital
    1153 Centre St Ste 4H, Boston, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7580
    Boston Office
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Brigham and Womens
    100 Brigham Way, Westwood, MA 02090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 307-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tension Headache
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Visual Field Defects
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 13, 2018
    He spent the time to understand my concerns and thoroughly thinks through the reasons why certain medications may affect a patient a certain way. His recommendations have significantly improved my quality of life.
    — Apr 13, 2018
    About Dr. Brian McGeeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043272198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGeeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGeeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGeeney has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGeeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGeeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGeeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

