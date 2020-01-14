Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.
Locations
Citizens Bariatric Center2705 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 574-1888
Citizens Bariatric Center5826 Esplanade Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 986-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDaniel performed my gastric bypass surgery in 2005. It was the best decision I’ve ever made. He and his staff gave me such a sense of peace and were the most professional team I have ever encountered. I have managed to maintain my weight loss of 110lb.s for 15 years and truly believe it is due to the counseling and follow up programs that they offer. I would most definitely recommend Dr. McDaniels to anyone thinking about this life changing decision.
About Dr. Brian McDaniel, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniel speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
