Dr. Brian McCroskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCroskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McCroskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian McCroskey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. McCroskey works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6423
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Priority Health
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCroskey?
Dr. McCroskey tops the chart of my favorite doctors. Being a pastor, I was highly moved and impressed when he took the time to pray with me; and boy can he pray!!! This caused me to have GREAT confidence in him and he has performed three surgeries on me; me not even realizing the surgery took place when I’d wake up in the recovery room. I’m currently in the hospital at St. Luke’s and they’re planning to remove and reinstall a port in my chest, tomorrow. I just advised my nurse that I wish to cancel the procedure because Dr. McCroskey placed it there; and I only trust Dr. McCroskey to adjust or remove it. I put my ABSOLUTE FULL TRUST in GOD and HIS servant, Dr. Brian McCroskey!!! Anyone would be doing a great Justice for themselves to trust Dr. McCroskey’s experienced hands. A surgeon who honors and glorifies GOD.
About Dr. Brian McCroskey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1407851066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCroskey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCroskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCroskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCroskey works at
Dr. McCroskey has seen patients for Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), Atherosclerosis and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCroskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McCroskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCroskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCroskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCroskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.