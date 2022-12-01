Overview

Dr. Brian McCroskey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. McCroskey works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), Atherosclerosis and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.