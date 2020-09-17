Dr. Brian McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McCarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. McCarty works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 643-8800
-
2
Mayfair Office2323 N Mayfair Rd # 301, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 643-8800
-
3
Brookfield Office17000 W North Ave Ste 201E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (414) 384-6700
-
4
Charles J. Waisbren MD Sc3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 384-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarty?
Dr. McCarty repaired my right shoulder after a massive rotator cuff tear. Shoulder feels like it is brand new!
About Dr. Brian McCarty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275502031
Education & Certifications
- Adidas Sports Medicine, Auckland, New Zealand
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
- Blodgett Meml
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.