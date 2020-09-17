Overview

Dr. Brian McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. McCarty works at Orthopedic Institute Wisconsin in Franklin, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI, Brookfield, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.