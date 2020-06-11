Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
- 1 2858 Mahan Dr Ste 1&2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of my best doctor’s visits! After contacting the office to set up an urgent appointment I was promptly called back (thank you Kim!) and was able to see Dr.McCarthy the following day. I was impressed by the squeaky clean office, the time this doctor took for me and his personal attention. I am very glad I picked this Office!
About Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558370395
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
