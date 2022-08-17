Overview

Dr. Brian McCall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. McCall works at Northwest Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.