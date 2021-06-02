See All Podiatrists in Abingdon, VA
Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mazzei works at Abingdon Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian Joseph Mazzei Dpm and Renee Patrice Mason Dpm PC
    1231 W Main St Ste 100, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 623-0333
  2. 2
    Renaissance Surgery Center
    320 Bristol West Blvd Ste 1A, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 990-1490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Knowledgeable podiatrist - Dr Mazzai ("May-Zee", an Italian name) was friendly, wise, and talkative if you are - graduate of the Podiatric School at Kent State University in Ohio — was great to me , 5 stars
    Rev. Gary Crum — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063496008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazzei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazzei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazzei has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

