Overview

Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mazzei works at Abingdon Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.