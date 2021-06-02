Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM
Dr. Brian Mazzei, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Brian Joseph Mazzei Dpm and Renee Patrice Mason Dpm PC1231 W Main St Ste 100, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 623-0333
Renaissance Surgery Center320 Bristol West Blvd Ste 1A, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 990-1490
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Knowledgeable podiatrist - Dr Mazzai (“May-Zee”, an Italian name) was friendly, wise, and talkative if you are - graduate of the Podiatric School at Kent State University in Ohio — was great to me , 5 stars
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Mazzei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzei has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.