Dr. Brian Matthys, DO is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Matthys works at Epiphany Dermatology in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.