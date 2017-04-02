Dr. Matthys has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Matthys, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Matthys, DO is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Epiphany Dermatology1805 NW Platte Rd Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64150 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Very competent fellow. Mohs surgery and subsequent dermoplasty to nose due to BCC--not just excellent but truly superb result. Refer to him regularly.
About Dr. Brian Matthys, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982631172
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
- Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Matthys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthys has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
