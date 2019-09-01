Overview

Dr. Brian Matlaga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Matlaga works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal, Closed and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.