Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Masterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Masterson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Masterson works at
Locations
Inova Fair Oaks Medical Campus3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 306, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4520
Axis Healthcare Group10400 Connecticut Ave Ste 500, Kensington, MD 20895 Directions (202) 360-4787
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Masterson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masterson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.