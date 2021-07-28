See All Podiatrists in Farmington, MO
Overview

Dr. Brian Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Midwest Orthopedic Group in Farmington, MO with other offices in Fredericktown, MO and Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Sloan Dpm LLC
    606 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-7779
  2. 2
    Madison Medical Center
    611 W Main St, Fredericktown, MO 63645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 783-3341
  3. 3
    Alton Office
    3505 College Ave Ste B, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 462-9695
  4. 4
    Parkland Health Center - Farmington
    1101 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-6457

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Madison Medical Center
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2021
    I first met Dr. Martin when I took a 96 year old friend to her appointment he was so kind and considerate to her that when I needed a podiatrist I immediate thought of him. He is very caring and personable I recommend him.
    — Jul 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brian Martin, DPM
    About Dr. Brian Martin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336105873
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

