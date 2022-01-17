Dr. Brian Marr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Marr, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Marr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly- I’ve never met a better mannered, smart and matter of fact person. Made myself and my son feel at ease immediately. So kind and caring about his patients!
About Dr. Brian Marr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marr has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marr speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Marr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.