Overview

Dr. Brian Marr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Marr works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.