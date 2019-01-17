Dr. Brian Markle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Markle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Markle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Markle works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Consultants PC44555 Woodward Ave Ste 304, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markle?
A good experience all around. Great staff and Dr Markle has a very good way of making you feel at ease.
About Dr. Brian Markle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386848752
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markle works at
Dr. Markle has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Abdominal Pain and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Markle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markle.
