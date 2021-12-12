Overview

Dr. Brian Marino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marino works at Thibodaux Surgical Specialists in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.