Dr. Brian Marino, MD
Dr. Brian Marino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Thibodaux Surgical Specialists604 N Acadia Rd Ste 207, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-1763
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4786
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital4608 Highway 1, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-6841
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable. Informative and thorough. Answered ALL questions and gave possible time lines.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750379814
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
