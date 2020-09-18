Dr. Marien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Marien, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Marien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Marien works at
Locations
-
1
Paul M. Rutkowski DO PC540 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 287-2700
-
2
Wilkes-barre General Hospital575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18764 Directions (570) 714-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marien?
I would highly recommend Dr. Marien to my friends and family. Dr was very kind and pleasant. He was also very knowledgeable. His expertise was extremely evident. I had 3 procedures done which were very successful. All pre and post op instructions were explained and written copies given. The office staff was very efficient and helpful. I never waited more than 10 minutes to be seen. The office was spotless and all covid 19 precautions were taken. I am very happy I had my varicose veins taken care of!
About Dr. Brian Marien, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306894415
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Vascular Surgery

