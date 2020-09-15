Dr. Brian Malte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Malte, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Malte, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Malte works at
Locations
-
1
Baxter Regional Pulmonology Clinic628 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-1787
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malte?
Listens to my issues. Great communication skills with me. Trust him with my breathing issues.
About Dr. Brian Malte, MD
- Pulmonology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1669787784
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malte works at
Dr. Malte has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.