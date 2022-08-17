Dr. Brian Mallette, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mallette, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Mallette, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 728-0117
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallette?
Dr. Malette explained my issue clearly. Gave me options, and showed concern. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Brian Mallette, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1669455291
Education & Certifications
- Walsh University, North Canton, Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallette speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.