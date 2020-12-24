Overview

Dr. Brian Makhuli, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Makhuli works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Kennesaw, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.