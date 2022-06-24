Dr. Brian Mailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Mailey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Brian A Mailey MD747 N Rutledge St Fl 3, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-6314
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mailey is a wonderful doctor who truly seems to care about his patients. He takes the time to make sure you are well cared for and have everything you need.
About Dr. Brian Mailey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailey.
