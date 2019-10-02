Dr. Brian Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mahoney, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Mahoney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Locations
St. Paul Cardiovascular Surgical Services225 Smith Ave N Ste 400, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
outstanding in all respects
About Dr. Brian Mahoney, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
