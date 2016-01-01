Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Mahaffey works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine - Emerson Road633 Emerson Rd Ste 20, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 325-3068
-
2
Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine15945 Clayton Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 893-1360
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Freeman Hospital West
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahaffey?
About Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306984505
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clins
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Southwest Missouri State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahaffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahaffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahaffey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahaffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.