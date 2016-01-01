See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Mahaffey works at Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ballwin, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine - Emerson Road
    633 Emerson Rd Ste 20, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 325-3068
    Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine
    15945 Clayton Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 893-1360

Hospital Affiliations
  • Freeman Hospital West
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Elbow Sprain
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Internal Derangement of Knee
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306984505
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital and Clins
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Southwest Missouri State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Mahaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahaffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahaffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

