Dr. Brian Magovern, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Magovern works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.