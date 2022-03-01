Dr. Macy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Macy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Macy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Macy works at
Locations
Graves-gilbert Clinic Family Care C2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Macy always gives you time, asks questions and no rushing. He listens and is very thorough. Very kind and patient and extremely intelligent. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Brian Macy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154484277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macy works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Macy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.