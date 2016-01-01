Dr. Brian Machler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Machler, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Machler, MD is a dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. Dr. Machler completed a residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida). He currently practices at Center for Dermatology, PA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Machler is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Center for Dermatology, PA128 Columbia Tpke Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-9535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- QualCare
About Dr. Brian Machler, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machler has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Machler speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Machler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machler.
