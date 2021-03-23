Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubberstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lubberstedt works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Services PC9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 399-9305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lubberstedt?
Dr. Lubberstedt has been my doctor for ADHD for many years and I highly recommend him. He has worked with me to find the correct treatment and actually cares about how I'm doing when I visit. The only reason I no longer see him is because I moved to Texas. 11/10 great guy and an even better doctor.
About Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1659492619
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubberstedt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubberstedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubberstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubberstedt works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubberstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubberstedt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubberstedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubberstedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.