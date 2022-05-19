Dr. Brian Lovitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lovitt, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Lovitt, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine & Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Bioscience|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Meritas Health Pavilion for Women2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched to Dr. Lovitt in 2019 during my first pregnancy. I was hesitant to have a male OB, but Dr. Lovitt refreshed my outlook on OB’s and prenatal care. He made everything simple and explained things in a way that i understood, I could not be happier with my decision to switch. Dr. Lovitt (and Lisa) answered all my questions, silly ones included. And bless Lisa’s heart for dealing with my extremely difficult employer and their medical process with a joke and smile everytime! Dr. Lovitt’s team truly is one of a kind. My second pregnancy threw us for a few curves and had my emotions on high, but they were there every step of the way with care and compassion you just won’t find anywhere else. He listens to concerns, explains things well, and His sense of humor is a nice quirk to his visits. Dr Lovitt, Lisa, and his entire team, including the girls that helped with delivery…Kaylee, Kylee and especially Carlee were more than outstanding. I willrecommend Dr. Lovitt to everyone I know!
About Dr. Brian Lovitt, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp;amp; Bioscience|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lovitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lovitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovitt has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovitt.
