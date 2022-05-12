Dr. Brian Longendyke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longendyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Longendyke, DO
Dr. Brian Longendyke, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Fort Myers Office4790 Barkley Cir Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Longendyke took his time and LISTENED
About Dr. Brian Longendyke, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hlth Sys & Our Lady Of, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Rutgers
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Longendyke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longendyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longendyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longendyke works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Longendyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longendyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longendyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longendyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.