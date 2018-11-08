Dr. Brian Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Long, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 405, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 875-5337
-
2
Medcore Medical Group-hollister2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-7255
-
3
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 405, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 875-5337
-
4
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1025 Westhaven Blvd Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 791-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr ! I have issues with skylines prices but no issue with their great staff.. Except for billing lol. Dr, Long is great doctor with a great future Im sure. Havent been to see him in over a year and I wish my pcp,s were as good.
About Dr. Brian Long, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245313741
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
