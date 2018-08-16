See All Neurologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Brian Loftus, MD

Neurology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Loftus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Loftus works at Bellaire Neurology in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellaire Office
    6700 West Loop S Ste 330, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 715-6360
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian Loftus, MD
About Dr. Brian Loftus, MD

  • Neurology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1912983511
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
  • Baylor University
  • Rice University
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loftus works at Bellaire Neurology in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Loftus’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

