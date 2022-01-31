Dr. Brian Loder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Loder, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Loder, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Brian G. Loder Dpm Plc.43391 Commons Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 329-3895
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Brian Loder is an excellent podiatrist. He is thorough, explaining x-ray results carefully, and answers questions patiently. He will be performing a bunionectomy on both my left and right feet. Need for improvement: Whenever you call to request refill prescriptions, schedule appointments, or have questions/concerns about billing, you will reach a voice message for Dr. Loder/Dr. Brush’s office that requires listening to ten minutes of options, which then asks that you leave a message and they will return your call. Returning your call typically takes hours. Additionally, should you call before/after office hours, you will listen to a long recorded message about days the office is open, but no office hours listed. Frustrating and unprofessional. This would be a five star rating if not for office staff protocol.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- St John Hospital
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Stony Brook U
Dr. Loder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loder has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Loder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loder.
