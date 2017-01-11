Dr. Brian Litch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Litch, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Litch, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 464-4010
McLaren Macomb - Cardiovascular Institute - Lenox66440 Gratiot Ave Ste 103, Lenox, MI 48050 Directions (586) 430-4031
- Mclaren Macomb
Dr. Litch saved my life 9 years ago, and has been a kind, well-informed and dedicated Cardiologist since that time; not only to myself, but to other acquaintances of mine. I do recommend him to family and friends!
About Dr. Brian Litch, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538141262
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Litch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litch works at
Dr. Litch has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Litch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litch.
