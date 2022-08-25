Overview

Dr. Brian Lipton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Lipton works at Arizona Preferred Surgeons in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.