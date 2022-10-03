Dr. Brian Lipari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Lipari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Lipari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Lipari works at
Locations
-
1
Family & Internal Medicine12989 Southern Blvd Ste 103, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 784-0473Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipari?
Always greeted with a smile and appointments are always kept on time. Dr Lipari always takes as much time as needed to give a complete checkup and never makes you feel rushed. I’ve found over the years this is not common with other doctors. He is very knowledgeable and gets to the root cause rather than mask the problem. His staff is as professional as they come and communication is easy and consistent. They offer many extra services and only refer the best specialists. If you are looking for a top notch health care provider who takes a very personal approach then this is the office for you!
About Dr. Brian Lipari, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720379365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipari works at
Dr. Lipari speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.