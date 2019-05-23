Dr. Brian Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Link, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Link, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Mercy Hospital Watonga.
Dr. Link works at
Locations
-
1
Northside Digestive Diseases Inc.4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 901, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4230
-
2
Shawn K Lee MD PC4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 208, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4230
- 3 2601 Sw 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 378-5752
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Link?
Well educated all around great doctor......
About Dr. Brian Link, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023167798
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Link has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Link accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Link has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.